Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Beatrice Dillon, an electronic producer from London. Dillon programs drum machines as foundations and builds minimalistic synth melodies/chords on top. Like Agnes Martin, Dillon sanctifies the geometric grid and then alchemizes it with vibrant flourishes. We have only two LPs to choose from. Workaround, her solo debut from this year, is a fresh and profound realization of the style we described above. Studies, her collaboration with producer Rupert Clervaux, from 2015, is an exploration of drum sampling as an art form in itself.

Workaround - Beatrice Dillon (40m, vocals on track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Studies I-XVII - Beatrice Dillon & Rupert Clervaux (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music

Stay safe out there.