Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Beachcomber, an ambient musician from Toronto. Thanks to Adam for the recommendation. Beachcomber uses tape recorders to capture and loop sounds, and through repetition and reversal finds unintentional, beautiful melodies. With an added layer of modular synths and cassette noise, these tracks make perfect soundtracks to elevate daily life. We’re playing his two LPs: the piano-centric Relics from February and the Caretaker-like Paradise Repeated from 2018.

Relics - Beachcomber (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Paradise Repeated - Beachcomber (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp

Have a great start to your week.