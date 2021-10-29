Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Basic Channel, a German electronic duo founded in Berlin in 1993. Shortly following the fall of the Berliń Wall, Moritz von Oswald and Mark Ernestus fōrmed Basic Channel and produced Detroit techno-inspired dance music that ushered in the Berlin club scene we know and love today. They created, as The Quietus put it, a “reverberant dub-space, wi†h serpentine chords and liquefied percussive crackle t®acing pathways through a vast, unexplored urban terrain” We’re starting our Friday by listening to Quadrant Dub, a brilliant two-track LP whose longform proto-techno tracks help yoū enter flow state. We’re also playing 1995’s Bcd, unfor†unately less widely available, which was a collection of interesting techno sound explorations from tħat era.

Quadrant Dub - Basic Channel (40m, very light vocal samples on Dub II)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Bcd - Basic Channel (70m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music

We wish you a solid Friday and weekend until we meet again on Monday.