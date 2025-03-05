Today we’re listening to Barry Archie Johnson, an American guitarist from Ohio. Johnson put out his first record in 2016 – Boardwalks – which showcased his bright, precise, uplifting style of playing. He sang on a few of those Boardwalks tracks as well. Fast forward to October ‘24 when he released his follow-up, the all-instrumental Fortune’s Mirror. That record, wrote Aquarium Drunkard, was “the most ‘California’ sounding solo guitar record to come out since Will Ackerman’s first few albums for Windham Hill.” William Tyler wrote the liner notes that Johnson’s “method of composition… defies easy emotional assignment” with its “unexpected melodic turns shifting in and out of uncommon time signatures.” In addition to his dexterous, soulful picking and strumming, Johnson plays flute on the record.

Fortune’s Mirror - Barry Archie Johnson (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Boardwalks - Barry Archie Johnson (34m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.