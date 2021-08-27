Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Bambounou, a producer and DJ from Paris. He creates dance tracks that incorporate sounds and rhythms from a wide range of club music: two-step, techno, dubstep, footwork… Today we’re playing his two LPs, both released on Modeselektor’s 50Weapons label. First up is Bambounou’s debut LP, Orbiting, from 2012, which opens cosmically and then rides the wave of its surprising track 2 drop to the end. Second is 2015’s Centrum, which is equally eclectic and has a bigger, cavernous sound.

Orbiting - Bambounou (50m, vocals on tracks 3 and 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Centrum - Bambounou (50m, vocals on tracks 4 and 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

BONUS: Bambounou Boiler Room Set from 2016 (YouTube)

Have a great Friday and superb weekend.