We have a guest recommendation from Mateus Ribeirete, an editor from Curitiba, Brazil.

Today we’re listening to Baden Powell, a Brazilian guitarist. Unclassifiable, Powell may have been the most complete guitarist in Brazilian popular music, without ever pinning himself to an obvious genre or style. First we’re playing À Vontade (1963), a vigorous album filled with memorable melodies. We’re also playing 1966’s Tristeza on Guitar as well as Os Afro-Sambas, the latter a quintessential album in Brazilian music. Powell originally released Os Afro-Sambas, composed with the poet Vinicius de Moraes, in 1966 and then re-recorded it in 1990, the version we’re listening to today.

Baden Powell - À Vontade (40m, vocals on track 2 only)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Baden Powell - Tristeza on Guitar (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Baden Powell - Os Afro-Sambas (60m, a lot of vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have an excellent Wednesday.