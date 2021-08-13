Azu Tiwaline
Good morning.
It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Azu Tiwaline, a dance music producer originally from Tunisia. Tiwaline’s music reflects her intercontinental upbringing from North Africa to Europe and back. Her debut LP from April, Draw Me a Silence, presents club-familiar rhythms with autobiographical instrumentation and heavy chords. Magnetic Service, an EP she released last year, leads with percussion.
Draw Me a Silence - Azu Tiwaline (60m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Magnetic Service EP - Azu Tiwaline (20m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Enjoy your Friday and have a good safe weekend.