Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Azu Tiwaline, a dance music producer originally from Tunisia. Tiwaline’s music reflects her intercontinental upbringing from North Africa to Europe and back. Her debut LP from April, Draw Me a Silence, presents club-familiar rhythms with autobiographical instrumentation and heavy chords. Magnetic Service, an EP she released last year, leads with percussion.

Draw Me a Silence - Azu Tiwaline (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Magnetic Service EP - Azu Tiwaline (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and have a good safe weekend.