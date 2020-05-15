Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing albums from Auscultation, a Portland-based electronic music producer. His tracks feature meditative synth loops propelled by drum machine rhythms. III, which came out last week, plays deep house with traces of ambient electronic. 2015’s L’étreinte Imaginaire has richer chords and carries the nostalgia of lofi house. His 2014 debut, S/T, sounds more experimental but still uses the four-on-the-four format.

III by Auscultation (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

L'étreinte Imaginaire by Auscultation (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

S/T by Auscultation (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Have a really nice Friday and weekend.