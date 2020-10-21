Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Aukai, an ambient composer and instrumentalist from Germany. We featured Aukai this summer, but we wanted to recommend him again off the back of a new release, Game Trails. Aukai plays the ronroco, an Andean instrument that Headphone Commute describes as “a grandchild of vihuela, from which the mandolin, the lute, and yes, the classical guitar was born.” Game Trails pairs the shimmering, galloping ronroco chords with gorgeous strings. We’re also re-upping 2018’s Branches of the Sun, which creates a dramatic atmosphere for focus.

Game Trails by Aukai (40m, vocals on “Zora” only)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Branches of Sun by Aukai (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.