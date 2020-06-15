Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Aukai, an ambient composer from Germany. Thanks to Mark for the recommendation. Aukai’s interest in film frames his ambient compositions as potential scores for film scenes. We’re playing his three LPs, starting with 2018’s Branches of Sun, which favors minor chords and whose opener “Colorado” sets dramatic stakes. Second is his self-titled debut LP from 2016, which strikes a more optimistic tone, a soundtrack to a sunrise. Third is last year’s Reminiscence, which opens softly with acoustic arpeggios and strikes a contemplative tone. You can tell us what you think by replying (we read every email).

Branches of Sun by Aukai (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Aukai by Aukai (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Reminiscence by Aukai (20m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a good start to your week.