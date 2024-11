Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nérija, a jazz septet based in London. Their music is jammy and accessible and influenced by mainstream favorites (Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu) and obscure geniuses (Darryl Reeves, Joe Henderson). Nérija’s beautiful debut LP, Blume, came out last week. Blume is like life: now steady, now chaotic, now melancholy, now euphoric. We’ve also included their eponymous 2016 EP, which generally plays at a faster pace.

Blume by Nérija (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Nérija EP by Nérija (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.

🎷 🎷 🎷