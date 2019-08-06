Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Synkro, a Manchester-based electronic producer. Synkro shares many of the musical fascinations of Flow State: Tangerine Dream, Machinedrum, Zomby, Burial. Synkro’s own music is an evolutionary branch of the sound family that these pioneers… pioneered. Images, released in May, combines '80s synths and ambient progressions with driving drums and breakbeats. Changes, the debut LP, is darker and dubbier. Memories (2008-2011) collects Synkro’s “formative” tracks from those years; the album demonstrates the influence of Burial and an obsession with two-step.

Images by Synkro (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Changes by Synkro (50m, 🗣 on the tracks with features) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Memories (2008-2011) by Synkro (90m, 🗣 vocal samples throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We delayed our subscribers-only mix by a day because we had an influx of new signups yesterday. For newcomers: we send out a subscribers’ mix roughly every week. To get access to the mixes and request your own, subscribe here.

Have a great Tuesday.

🍭 🍭 🍭