Today we’re listening to K. Leimer, a Pacific Northwesterner been making ambient music and art rock since the ’70s. When he was starting out, he presciently drew influence from his German contemporaries Can and Kraftwerk, but also studied the new age music then emerging from American studios. A Period of Review (1975-1983) collects Leimer’s raw experimentation across this musical landscape. But first we’re playing 2018’s Threnody, whose heartfelt, improvised phrases create what this email is always looking for: an atmosphere of profundity. And for a second hour of gorgeous focus music, check out the remaster of 2003’s The Listening Room.

Threnody by K. Leimer (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

The Listening Room by K. Leimer (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

A Period of Review (1975-1983) by K. Leimer (80m, 🗣 a handful of tracks with sung or spoken vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

