Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're playing sets from Night Swim Radio. It's a weekly broadcast that plays amazing underground beats discovered across SoundCloud. Each show is an hour of fantastic tracks from pseudonymous bedroom producers. There are some vocals from the host, Rob, but mainly to state the track artist and name. Let us know what you think.

Night Swim Radio - Dive 172 (60m, 🗣 some vocals) SoundCloud

Night Swim Radio - Dive 171 (60m, 🗣 some vocals) SoundCloud

We are off Monday and Tuesday next week for the American holiday of Labor Day.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend.

🏊 🏊 🏊