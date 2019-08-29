Good morning.

Today we're listening to Yagya, an Icelandic deep house producer. He sets slow-build synth pads to a 4/4 kick. The combination inspires focus and reflection while keeping things moving. His style is similar to previously featured artists Kiasmos and Max Cooper. We're playing the albums Stormur and Rigning, whose first tracks take about 20 seconds to start playing. The albums are vocal-free and mixed to sound like a continuous DJ set.

Stormur by Yagya (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Rigning by Yagya (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

