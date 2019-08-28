Good morning.

Today we're listening to Not Waving, the prolific and genre-promiscuous producer based in the UK. He’s one of those producers who might be more interested in sound than music. Not Waving creates interesting ambiences in the true sense of the word. Futuro, released earlier this year, should be played in hotel lobbies in 2100. Umwelt, German for “environment,” has an actual rhythm on most tracks, and might be the better option for those of you who need not just focus but energy.

Futuro by Not Waving (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Umwelt by Not Waving (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music

Have a really good Wednesday today.

😌 😌 😌