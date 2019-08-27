Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bohren & der Club of Gore, the dark ambient jazz band from Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. Shout out to internet commenter b=rar for bringing them to our attention. While the name “Club of Gore” might suggest heavy metal, their music is actually heavy mellow haha. Foregrounded by simple melodies on sax and xylophone, the minimalist recordings are reminiscent of Moondog or Mark Hollis. We’re playing two of the band’s newer albums, which are vocal-free and perfectly focus-inducing.

Piano Nights by Bohren & der Club of Gore (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / YouTube / Tidal

Dolores by Bohren & der Club of Gore (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good Tuesday.

🌡️ 🌡️ 🌡️