Today we’re listening to Chubby Wolf, Danielle Baquet-Long’s ambient moniker. Baquet-Long was a prolific producer and one half of Celer, featured on Flow State yesterday, until her death in 2009. Her warm synth recordings, many of which were released posthumously, now have a ruminative quality. The three albums we’re playing today are beautifully spare. We hope you enjoy.

Maudlin & Elusive by Chubby Wolf (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Turkey Decoy by Chubby Wolf (50m, 🗣 very short snippets of dialogue at the beginning of tracks 4 and 10) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Bouquets of Vacant Jouissance by Chubby Wolf (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

