Good morning.

Glad to be back with you. Today we’re listening to Celer, a prolific electronic artist based in Japan. An American expat, Celer is the ambient producer’s ambient producer. Levitation and Breaking Points, from earlier this year, consists of three longform meditative synth studies. 2012’s Tightrope is a 70-minute-long meditative synth study. If you enjoy these gorgeous, focus-inducing, vocal-free albums, check out Celer’s Bandcamp for more.

Levitation and Breaking Points by Celer (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Tightrope by Celer (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.

🗼 🗼 🗼