Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing music from Lone, the Nottingham-based dance music producer. Lone’s music runs the electronic music gamut, incorporating hip-hop, house, drum-n-bass, acid, rave, and techno. But the throughline is his heavy use of well-chosen samples, which give off a sunny, euphoric feeling. We’ve included three albums that lean into house, hip-hop, and drum-n-bass styles respectively. But he's also an excellent DJ, so we’ve included his BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix from last year and his set for Four Heads from three days ago. Lone’s also released several singles recently, which you can find at his Bandcamp.

Emerald Fantasy Tracks by Lone (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Ecstasy & Friends by Lone (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Levitate by Lone (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Lone BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix (120m, 🗣 occasional vocal samples) YouTube / SoundCloud

Four Heads | Lone (70m, 🗣 a vocal sample around 45:00 mark) SoundCloud

Have a nice Friday and great weekend.

