Due to a publishing error, our Thursday recommendation failed to go out yesterday. Our apologies for that. At the bottom of this edition we include our more upbeat Friday recommendation as well.

Today we’re listening to Jen Monroe, an endlessly knowledgeable DJ based in New York. Her radio show on NTS, “Getting Warmer,” has exposed the Flow State staff to countless songs and artists that have become standbys. Her specialty is contemporary Japanese and new age music. We’re playing three of her recent radio shows, each of which has its own vibe. May 15 is “spacey,” July 10 is “classic disco/funk/soul,” and August 7 is “airy and spacey and summery.” If you enjoy Monroe’s selections, check out her blog Listen to This!

Getting Warmer - May 15, 2019 by Jen Monroe (60m, 🗣 occasional vocals) NTS / MixCloud

Getting Warmer - July 10, 2019 by Jen Monroe (60m, 🗣 occasional vocals) NTS / MixCloud

Getting Warmer - August 7, 2019 by Jen Monroe (60m, 🗣 occasional vocals) NTS / MixCloud

For upbeat Friday, we’re playing Discult Soundsystem, a German techno duo. Specifically we’re listening to their live sets from recent parties at Berlin clubs.

Discult Soundsystem @ Sisyphos Wintergarten, 6/23/19 (240m, 🗣 some vocal samples but not many) SoundCloud

Discult Soundsystem @ Griessmuehle, 7/25/19 (120m, 🗣 some vocal samples but not many) SoundCloud

Have a great Friday and lovely weekend.

🌵 🌵 🌵