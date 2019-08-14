Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Susumu Yokota, a Japanese producer of ambient and house music. The prolific and influential artist, whose Discogs page lists 58 releases, died in 2015. We’re playing his major ambient releases on Leaf Records from 2000 to 2002. These amazing albums span many genres, mostly chill ones. His work is profound, meditative, and full of interesting samples. It’s music you can focus to, but if you listen actively it can feel like you’re watching a movie. We’ve listed these three albums in order of our preference, but we’re curious what your ranking is.

The Boy and The Tree by Susumu Yokota (60m, 🗣 occasional non-semantic vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Grinning Cat by Susumu Yokota (50m, 🗣 occasional non-semantic vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Sakura by Susumu Yokota (50m, 🗣 speech on “Uchu Tanjyo” and vocals on “Kodomotachi”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

