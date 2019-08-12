Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Taylor Deupree. Deupree, who’s collaborated with Flow State mainstays like Ryuichi Sakamoto and Stephan Mathieu, began his career as a mastering engineer. This training manifests in the impossibly high fidelity of his solo records and in his minimalist focus on pure frequencies. Last year’s Fallen consists of soft, solo piano and keyboard compositions. The tracks on Northern sound like test recordings of an extraterrestrial musical instrument found in storage at Area 51. Faint gorgeously explores a wide range of ambient styles. All three albums are vocal-free.

Fallen by Taylor Deupree (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Northern by Taylor Deupree (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Faint by Taylor Deupree (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

