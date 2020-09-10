Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Arthur Russell, a cellist and composer from Iowa. Russell moved to New York City in 1973 to study classical cello, electronic music, and linguistics. We first featured Russell last year. Today we’re playing the 2002 release First Thought Best Thought, which collects his instrumental and orchestral compositions recorded from the ‘70s on. The tracks are profound minimalist jams featuring legends of the contemporary New York scene.

First Thought Best Thought by Arthur Russell (130m, no vocals)

