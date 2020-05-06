Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Arp, an electronic producer based in Brooklyn. Thanks to Hannah for the recommendation. Arp makes beautiful contemplative music featuring a range of instruments and genres. First up is ZEBRA, which consists of eclectic instrumentals that express diverse influences. Next we’re playing The Soft Wave, from 2010, which is more minimalistic and more experimental.

ZEBRA by Arp (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

The Soft Wave by Arp (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Tidal

If you’ve found music that helps you focus these days, reply back to this email with it.

Have a really good Wednesday.