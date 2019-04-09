Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Michael Abels, who composed the soundtracks for Us and Get Out. The Us soundtrack is just amazing. The theme is a banger but the bulk of the record is made up of winding, intriguing orchestral pieces. The middle third goes into Bernard Herrmann / Hitchcock territory with its swift, aggressive strings. But the crowning achievement is “Pas de Deux,” which brilliantly reimagines Luniz’s 1995 hip-hop classic “I Got 5 On It” as a spooky, half-pizzicato ballet accompaniment. (If you can’t work to vocals, skip “Anthem,” “Beach Walk,” and “Immolation.”) We also recommend the Get Out soundtrack here, which is solid to work to (after the first two songs for the vocal-allergic 😉).

Us OST by Michael Abels (80m, 🗣️ occasional beautiful haunting chants) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Get Out OST by Michael Abels (60m, 🗣️ on a few tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

