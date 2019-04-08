Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Field Rotation. A German electroacoustic producer and composer, he mixes nature samples with looped recordings of instruments like cellos. Listening to Field Rotation, you feel like you’re hearing a minimalist quartet play in beautiful backwoods. Acoustic Tales plays in classical modes reminiscent of Clint Mansell, who we featured last week. Both of the albums below seem to be inspired by Boards of Canada, in their design of chord progressions, which advance perfectly like logical proofs.

And Tomorrow I Will Sleep by Field Rotation (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Acoustic Tales by Field Rotation (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Good luck at work today.

