Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing sets from Patrice Scott, a DJ who grew up on Detroit techno and was heavily influenced by Chicago house. These two live sets are vibey and full of feeling. His selections take interesting samples from funk, jazz, and disco, including one entire xylophone solo.

Dekmantel Podcast 222 by Patrice Scott (120m, 🗣️ on every couple tracks) SoundCloud / Mixcloud

Patrice Scott, Boiler Room New York Halloween Party (80m, 🗣️ on every couple tracks) SoundCloud / YouTube

Have a really good Friday today.

🎷 🎷 🎷