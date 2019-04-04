Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow. Like yesterday’s featured artist, Clint Mansell, this duo composed a score for a Black Mirror episode. We’d discovered them previously for having done the beautiful Annihilation soundtrack, which we’ve featured on subscriber mixes. Today, we’re recommending these two soundtracks as well as their soundtrack for Ex Machina. All three of these albums inspire wonder and profundity, but also the occasional sense of dread. (Ex Machina probably has the least dread.)

Black Mirror: Men Against Fire OST by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube (vinyl)

Annihilation OST by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Ex Machina OST by Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Have a good day at work today.

👽 👽 👽