Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Clint Mansell. We were introduced to Mansell by our subscriber Kim, who has lately been playing his score for the underrated sci-fi movie Moon. We used several songs from across his body of work on our mix for Kim yesterday.

Today we recommend a few of Mansell’s more recent soundtracks. His score for Black Mirror’s "San Junipero” episode is electronic and ethereal, like the world that episode explores. His score for Out of Blue, a 2019 adaptation of a Martin Amis novel, cuts brooding contemplative atmospheres with plaintive saxophones, the last gasps from the Bourbon St of the film’s New Orleans. And Loving Vincent visits the high highs and low lows of the artist’s mind.

Black Mirror: San Junipero by Clint Mansell (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Out of Blue by Clint Mansell (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Loving Vincent by Clint Mansell (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Enjoy today y’all.

📽️ 📽️ 📽️