Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to the two albums from versatile electronic producer James AV. We don’t know much about the artist aside from their real name, James Jacob. James AV’s two LPs from the past year showcase an extraordinarily versatile set of production abilities. The tracks on these two albums span many genres of contemporary electronic, but the throughline is dancey focus music. The second of these two albums came out last week. We hope you enjoy.

Mind Of Their Own, Vol. 1 by James AV (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Mind Of Their Own, Vol. 2 by James AV (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Props to those of you who read to the end of yesterday’s graf – especially Gavin.

To everyone, enjoy your Friday and this weekend.

🌞 🌞 🌞