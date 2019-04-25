Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Nine Inch Nails. Specifically we’re listening to Ghosts I-IV, an instrumental album from Trent Reznor released in 2008. The album’s 36 tracks were created in improvisatory studio sessions among Reznor and collaborators including Atticus Ross and Alessandro Cortini. These tracks are clear preparations for Reznor and Ross’s later masterful soundtracks such as The Social Network and Gone Girl. And today, one of these tracks is especially relevant: “34 Ghosts IV,” the foundational sample in Lil Nas X’s legendary “Old Town Road.”

Ghosts I-IV by Nine Inch Nails (110m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

