Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Michael Price, Högni, and Ben Lukas Boysen. These composers worked with scientists on a special album released earlier this month called Music for Brainwaves. Researchers from the University of London identified discrete sound frequencies that uniquely enhance human focus. The three composers collaborated with the researchers to produce ambient classical music using these frequencies. The resulting tracks are “Focus in 12-18Hz,” “Ascend in 8-13.9Hz,” and “Dream in 0.1-3.9Hz.” For your second hour, we’ve included an excellent solo piano album from Price called Diary, on which Price improvised one piece per day over 30 days.

Music for Brainwaves by Various Artists (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / Bandcamp

Diary by Michael Price (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Have a good day at work today.

🔧 🔧 🔧