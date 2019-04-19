Good morning.

It’s Friday, so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Tiger & Woods, an italo-disco duo and the first artist we ever featured on Flow State. We’re playing their three studio albums, whose releases were spaced out from 2011 to 2019. The most recent LP came out last Friday. Tiger & Woods once described their music as “future boogie,” and there’s not much more we can add. They borrow from disco, house, acid, electropop, and they make tracks that slowly layer loops and then suddenly hit a climax. “No More Talking” and “Gin Nation” are some Flow State all-time favorites. Enjoy.

Aod by Tiger & Woods (40m, 🗣️ samples occasionally) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

On the Green Again by Tiger & Woods (80m, 🗣️ samples occasionally) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Through the Green by Tiger & Woods (70m, 🗣️ samples and lead vocals occasionally) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

