Good morning.

Today we’re listening to The Crimson Jazz Trio, a recommendation from our subscriber Michael. The bass-piano-drums trio is led by drummer Ian Wallace, who played in the British prog-rock band King Crimson. The trio released two albums revisiting the work of Wallace's old band. They have an incredible cover of "21st Century Schizoid Man," a track sampled on Kanye West’s "Power." For some reason only the second of their two albums is available on major streaming platforms. This is interesting jazz music; it may not be for those who usually look for slow and steady ambient music.

King Crimson Songbook, Vol. I by The Crimson Jazz Trio (60m) YouTube

King Crimson Songbook, Vol. II by The Crimson Jazz Trio (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Have a really good day today.

🍅 🍅 🍅