Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Poppy Ackroyd, on recommendation from our subscriber Ben. Born and raised in London, Ackroyd studied violin and piano. She elicits sound from these two instruments however possible: bowing, plucking, smacking, scratching. She distorts and synthesizes these sounds into beautiful songs that are unlike any other neoclassical music we’ve encountered. The pieces on the three albums below move swiftly with sophistication; you feel like you’re watching detectives piece together clues.

Resolve by Poppy Ackroyd (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Feathers by Poppy Ackroyd (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Escapement by Poppy Ackroyd (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / YouTube

Have the best day at work today.

🐪 🐪 🐪