Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Aluben Noiro, whose debut album, Levitate State, came out in March. The record is spacey and ethereal: the producer’s name is Orion Nebula backwards. The pseudonym belongs to a Grammy-nominated sound engineer, who composed this record with a masterful attention to sound and sample integrity. It’s Noiro’s only public work, so to get your two hours in today we recommend putting it on repeat.

Levitate State by Aluben Noiro (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / SoundCloud Go+

Have a great day at work today.

