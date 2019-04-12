Good morning.

It’s Friday, so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing mixes from Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and DJ under the name Flat White. His “Televised Radio” series collects music they’re playing at the LV office for inspiration. The third installment just came out only on Apple Music, but the first two are now available on SoundCloud as well (recommended below). These sets are for those of you whose 10 favorite songs span 10 different genres.

“Televised Radio 1” by Virgil Abloh (120m, 🗣️ lots of vocals) SoundCloud / Apple Music

“Televised Radio 2” by Virgil Abloh (180m, 🗣️ lots of vocals) SoundCloud / Apple Music

According to a recent profile of Abloh in the New Yorker, he “often says that his professional instincts are guided by a desire to impress his seventeen-year-old self.” Do something today that your seventeen-year-old self would be impressed with.

