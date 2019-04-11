Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alex Kozobolis, a classical composer and pianist based in London. We’re continuing with our theme of Max Richter-like ambient piano music this week. Kozobolis’s compositions take pop chord progressions and build beautiful arpeggios, melodies, and improvisational solos on top of them. The music makes you think of scenes – from real life and from movies – so it makes sense that Kozobolis is also a filmmaker and photographer. His albums run a bit short, so we’ve added a compilation that Kozobolis is featured on, which also includes some other great ambient/classical composers.

Alex Kozobolis by Alex Kozobolis (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Bandcamp

Weightless by Alex Kozobolis (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Bandcamp

Vol. II by Unknown Tone Records (90m) Bandcamp

We’re planning a few new features for Flow State subscribers. If there’s anything that would make your experience of Flow State music better, reply back with your suggestions. We read every email we get.

Good luck at work today.

🐿️ 🐿️ 🐿️