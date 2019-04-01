Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Puddle of Mudd, a four-piece American rock band formed in 1991. Best known for their singles off of 2001’s Come Clean, the band covers a range of human emotion across their catalogue of hard-charging, defiant rock. “She Hates Me” and “Blurry” demonstrate the group’s songwriting chops, while tracks like “Piss It All Away” and “Spin You Around” demonstrate inventive harmonic construction. Entering the sonic world of Puddle of Mudd, one gains a sense of inner strength and outer peace.

April Fool’s 🤡. Actually we’re listening to minimalist electronic musician Christian Löffler, recommended by our subscriber Taylor.

Mare by Christian Löffler (80m, 🗣️ vocals on tracks with features) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Young Alaska by Christian Löffler (40m, 🗣️ vocal samples on some tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

A Forest by Christian Löffler (70m, 🗣️ vocals on tracks with features) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Look out for fools today.

😅 😅 😅