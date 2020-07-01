Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Antônio Carlos Jobim, a Brazilian composer and pianist. Considered the father of bossanova music, Jobim wrote many of that genre’s standards: “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Desafinado,” “Águas de Março,” etc. We’ve included the 1963 album The Composer of “Desafinado” Plays, on which Jobim plays several of his popular compositions with an orchestra. But first we’re playing 1967’s Wave, a collection of cool bossanova instrumentals. Its album cover is one of our favorite of all time (see below). Third we’re playing the classic 1965 album Getz/Gilberto on which Jobim composed and played piano. It was the first jazz album to win the Grammy for album of the year.

Wave by Antônio Carlos Jobim (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

The Composer of “Desafinado” Plays by Antônio Carlos Jobim (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Getz/Gilberto by Antônio Carlos Jobim, Stan Getz, and João Gilberto (40m, vocals throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.