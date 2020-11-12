Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Anthony Braxton, an American jazz composer and multi-instrumentalist. Braxton is associated with the free jazz movement, which emphasized novel techniques and breaks from traditional song structure. We’re playing two of Braxton’s >100 albums. First is Six Monk’s Compositions from 1988, on which Braxton’s four-piece band alternates between hot and cool jazz, sometimes several times on a single track. Second is this year’s Solo in Peitz, on which Braxton plays plaintive solo saxophone improvisations.

Six Monk’s Compositions by Anthony Braxton (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music

Solo in Peitz by Anthony Braxton (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

We wish you a really good Thursday.