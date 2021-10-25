Good morning. We’re back.

Today we’re listening to Anna von Hausswolff, a Swedish pipe organist and singer/songwriter based in Gothenburg. Her music is hard to classify. “She’s too experimental for pop, too poppy for experimental,” wrote The Guardian, “and fits as happily on the bill of a metal festival as a jazz festival.” All Thoughts Fly, Von Hausswolff’s 2020 record, puts a Gothenburg church’s pipe organ at the center. It includes the beautiful plaintive “Persefone” and 12 minutes of ecstatic arpeggios on the title track. We’re also playing The Miraculous from 2015, which features a fuller band as well as Von Hausswolff’s voice. That album’s pipe organ was located in The Marble Church in Copenhagen.

All Thoughts Fly - Anna von Hausswolff (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Miraculous - Anna von Hausswolff (50m, singing throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.