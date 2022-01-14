Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Ann Clue, a German techno producer and DJ. Clue plays minimal techno, with a pulsing bass that undergirds synth leads that evolve and intertwine. She’s played festivals around the world. Today we’re playing her 80-minute continuously mixed set Faith Homesession, which came out in 2020 under lockdown. Even if only a few of us put it on today that still makes a virtual dance party.

Faith Homesession - Ann Clue (80m, occasional vocal interjections)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Tidal

Have a really good Friday and weekend.