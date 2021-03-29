Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Anenon, an experimental musician from Los Angeles. Anenon’s music blends acoustic and electronic instruments with field recordings to create a sort of found-performance quality. His 2018 release, Tongue, mixes sounds recorded in the Italian countryside, woodwind improvisation, and atmospheric synths. We’re also playing two of his earlier LPs – Petrol and Inner Hue – which incorporate more experimental sounds and more percussion.

Tongue - Anenon (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Petrol - Anenon (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Inner Hue - Anenon (40m, choral vocals on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.