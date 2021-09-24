Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to André Bratten, a Norwegian house/disco producer. Like his countrymen Todd Terje and Prins Thomas, Bratten makes instrumental space disco. It’s straight four-on-the-floor, with dramatic synth parts that seem to have a touch of irony. We’re first playing Bratten’s amazing 2013 album, Be A Man You Ant, which includes the breakout title track and our favorite Bratten track, “Aegis.” We’re also playing his 2019 record Pax Americana, which plays at faster beats-per-minute and features more complex synth arrangements.

Be A Man You Ant - André Bratten (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Pax Americana - André Bratten (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good weekend.