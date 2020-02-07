Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Andras, an Australian producer and DJ. His new album Joyful, out last week, describes itself pretty well: the 7 tracks are clubby and ebullient. It draws on lofi and acid house. Last year’s Boom Boom and 2018’s Untitled are more minimalist. The older Cafe Romantica (2014) is more downtempo and vocal-led by Oscar Key Sung. It’s all really good – but let us know which is your favorite by replying.

Joyful by Andras (40m, 🗣 some vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Boom Boom by Andras (20m, 🗣 on “IPX7”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Untitled by Andras (20m, 🗣 bunch of vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp

Cafe Romantica by Andras (30m, 🗣 vocals throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend.