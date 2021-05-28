Good morning. We made T-shirts, which you can buy here. We’re taking next week off.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing Amy Dabbs, a Berlin-based dance music producer. Dabbs’ two EPs on the label Lobster Theremin are heartfelt odes to classic dance music styles. 2020’s Girl Like Me plays four-on-the-four house with deep chords à la Mr. Fingers. Allure, which came out a few weeks ago, features high-BPM drum ‘n’ bass percussion with jazzy chords. Each EP is 30 minutes long, so we’re also linking to a set she played for HÖR Berlin with an “oldskool feel,” as one commenter put it.

Girl Like Me - Amy Dabbs (30m, vocal chops)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Allure - Amy Dabbs (30m, vocal chops)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Amy Dabbs • May 1 • 9pm-10pm (60m, some vocals)

YouTube

We’ll be back June 7. Take care.