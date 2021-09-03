Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Amandra, a French electronic music producer. Amandra uses the conventions and instruments of dance music to create a warm and inviting sound space. He’s released several collaborative albums, including one from February with Mattheis called Lettre Ouverte. That record has a peaceful atmosphere and has these profound, slow-building synth loops. We’re also playing his 2017 solo album, Dame De Bahia, which features a more conventional four-on-the-floor beat with some jazz percussion.

Lettre Ouverte - Amandra & Mattheis (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Dame De Bahia - Amandra (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really great weekend.