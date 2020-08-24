Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alonefold, an Australian ambient music producer. Thanks to Jay for the recommendation. His work consists of rich synth textures that inspire meditation and focus. 2018’s Impressions and 2016’s Nirvana Haze consist of longform demonstrations of this style. 2020’s Sing with Me Drifter has the same synth textures but with a defined rhythm underneath. All three albums create what this newsletter in constantly in search for: an atmosphere of profundity.

Impressions by Alonefold (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nirvana Haze by Alonefold (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sing with Me Drifter by Alonefold (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a really good start to your week.

