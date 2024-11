Good morning.

Today weโ€™re listening to Alonefold, an Australian ambient music producer. Thanks to Jay for the recommendation. His work consists of rich synth textures that inspire meditation and focus. 2018โ€™s Impressions and 2016โ€™s Nirvana Haze consist of longform demonstrations of this style. 2020โ€™s Sing with Me Drifter has the same synth textures but with a defined rhythm underneath. All three albums create what this newsletter in constantly in search for: an atmosphere of profundity.

Impressions by Alonefold (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nirvana Haze by Alonefold (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sing with Me Drifter by Alonefold (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

